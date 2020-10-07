HOUSTON – The Houston School Board met for a special called meeting on Monday, Sep. 28.
The purpose of this meeting was that the Softball Booster Club was seeking permission to clear land beside the softball field for the future site of the new Lady Toppers training facility.
David Smith, who is heading up the fundraising charge, came before the board to offer a better idea of what the new facility would look like as well as the land needed.
The facility, according to Smith, will be a 60x96 foot building, with a 10 foot lean-to on the left side, which will serve as restrooms, a locker room and coaches office.
The building will be a metal shell building, which would be sitting on dirt, except for the lean-to, which would sit on a concrete slab. The interior would then be covered in a crush mix and covered with turf, to simulate the field as much as possible. There would also be batting cages that would be movable along a rail system.
Smith and some of the other members plan to go to the bank and sign the papers for the money to purchase the building, however, they will not do so until the desired number of donations/pledges are reached.
The fundraising drive kicked off in March, however, due to COVID, it was slowed. They are back at it again now, and they are pushing hard for the last little bit they need before purchasing the building.
Smith said that they are waiting for the desired amount to purchase the building, however, that did not include the interior or anything like that. They are always open for donations and such for that.
According to Smith as well as the head softball coach Derick Kirby, who spoke at the kick-off meeting back in March, the current facility that the girls use is unacceptable. It has no restrooms, suffers from leaks and is a good distance from the field.
The new facility would be situated along the left field wall. The front would face east, or the direction of the road/football field.
It would require clearing the land, which was why Smith came before the board. Even though they are not quite ready to purchase the building, they wish to go ahead and clear the land so that potential benefactors could see the picture starting to form.
It would require some tree removal as well as some dirt work, which according to Smith, will be handled by KNK.