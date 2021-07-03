HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County School District Board of Trustees voted to halt transferring between the two schools in the district at the moment.
This move was what everyone said they felt best to do for the district at the moment until such time as a concrete policy can be developed and implemented for transferring within the district.
Tammy Chamblee made the motion, which was seconded by Barbie Gill.
The motion passed unanimously with the four members present, Jamie Earp was not present, voting in the affirmative.
However, those who had already transferred in previous years will be grandfathered in, and they will continue to fill out the proper paperwork and use those same channels that they have been using.
Trustees also:
– Approved the agenda.
– Opened up for public comments, of which there were none.
– Chose a plan for liability, property, transportation and cybersecurity insurance.
– Approved revising the former Houston School Board’s policy as the Base Board Police for the 2021-2022 school year.
– Approved the Supplement Not Supplant and Federal Program Assurances for the Fiscal Year 2022 project, retroactive to June 16, 2021.
– Approved the 2021-2022 Employee Handbook.
– Approved the 2021-2022 Chickasaw County School District Budget.
– Approved H&H Turf to fraze mow the Houston softball field and to finish fraze mowing the Houston baseball field and football field.
– Approved the claims docket for both schools, which is to be the final ones for the two separate districts, and the next one will be for the consolidated district.
– Approved the personnel actions.
– Approved Kids First Proposal for Federal Programs work for Mrs. Connie Phillips, Mr. John Ellison and Principals for 3 days totaling $4,125.
– Approved allowing Mississippi Department of Education Office of Early Childhood representative, Tonya Pickens, to utilize office space at the Houston Lower Elementary School for her office during the summer.
– Approved Chickasaw County School District and Houston School District to pay any bills that are received after the meeting with a manual check to assist in closing the books.
– Adjourned.