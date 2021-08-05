We hope the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District will hire school resource officers (SROs) for the coming year for the district’s schools in Houston and Houlka.
The SRO’s main goal is to keep children safe. In rural districts such as Houston and Houlka, having an on-site law enforcement officer who can help in any emergency can literally be the difference between life and death.
A school resource officer program is one of the best school security investments a community can make. The return on that investment, however, goes well beyond school security.
By federal definition, an SRO is a career, sworn law enforcement officer employed by a police department or other law enforcement agency in a community-oriented policing assignment to work in collaboration with one or more schools.
A key part of this definition is that an SRO is a commissioned police officer, with all the training, equipment, and authority of any law enforcement officer. This definition distinguishes SROs from retired officers and non-law enforcement officer security guards.
The work of an SRO is a specialized field within the law enforcement profession, akin to the specialties of special weapons and tactics, hostage negotiation, crisis intervention, and other categories. Like other specialties, SRO work requires specialized training, above and beyond that which law enforcement academies initially provide to new officers.
For many reasons toward the goal of keeping youngsters safe, officers are an important asset to have on campus.
Consider:
--Just the knowledge an SRO is present can act as a crime and violence deterrent.
--In their law enforcement role, SROs are the first lines of defense if violence erupts on campus.
--SROs are not meant to be an armed security presence, scaring kids into behaving, but rather a hybrid combination of educators, informal counselors, and law enforcement officers, who are part of the schools in which they serve. The goal of any SRO is to become a dependable, appreciated member of the administration who youngsters can look to for advice, support, and safety.
An SRO can interact with youngsters all day long, in various capacities. They can be positive role models who help with day-to-day administration and education during regular school hours, after school, and at off-campus school activities.
They can gather a large amount of vital information from youngsters who have no problem telling the SRO if something is up, whether it’s about drugs or fighting or violence of any kind. They can do this in conversation without it being obvious.
This open communication can create a safe, non-threatening school environment. If the SRO were not there, many youngsters would not call the police or be seen going to the administrator’s office to report something.
SROs also help maintain the physical security of a building.
And, of course, the thing no one like to think about, but one of the biggest threats to children today, is school shooters. SROs are trained to handle active shooter situations, stop the shooter as fast as possible, and triage anyone who may be injured.
Homicide is the third leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24, and nationwide, 15.7 percent of students carried a weapon (e.g., gun, knife, or club) on at least one day in the past month, according to the Federal Commission on School Safety Report.
Superintendent John Ellison has told school board members that the money for the hires is there, from Title IV federal funds.
The officer would work at the school while the school year is in session. During the non-school part of the year, the officer could be paid by the city.
For all the reasons listed above, we hope the board will waste no time getting an SRO at both schools.
Ensuring that schools are safe and welcoming places where all students can learn is money well spent.