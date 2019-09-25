When living in Small Town, USA, there is often times not a lot to get excited about. There will be something along the lines of a festival or fair or the like once or twice a year usually. However, there is one thing that seems to be a staple of small towns...high school football.
Everyone comes together to cheer on their local team. There are a number of reasons as to why. Some have children who play or are otherwise involved such as cheer and band. Some are relatives of the coaches. Some seek to relive their own glory days as a high school athlete by watching these talented young players play the game that they love. No matter the reason, it serves as a bond in the community.
Houston celebrated their homecoming this past week. As is tradition, the schools in the district had their annual “spirit week.” Students dressed up (within dress code of course) to show their school spirit. They wore their crazy socks and their maroon and white. This serves as a way to show that the students support their team and can have some fun while doing so. They have a sort of solidarity.
However, this school spirit is not confined within the walls of the school house. It spreads like wildfire. During Houston’s homecoming week, the whole town showed their spirit. Local businesses decorated their buildings to show their support for the Toppers. In fact, it would have been a challenge to find a business that did not have some form of decorations.
There was also a parade that led up to the community pep rally on the square in Houston. Dozens of people showed up and cheered on the team and the band along with the cheerleaders and homecoming maids.
Then came game time. There was hardly a place to park, and seating wasn’t much better. The bleachers were full as was the standing room section.
In short, school spirit is a good glue for small town communities.