JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday, April 14 that Mississippi schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
However, he specified that the buildings were closed, but classes were not canceled.
“Just because schools are closed does not mean school is canceled,” he said during the press conference.
Houston and Houlka sent out packets for students to complete. Okolona also offered student activities to be done during this time.
This was not the result many were hoping for, especially seniors. Not only will they not be finishing their last year of high school in the class room, a graduation ceremony is up in the air as well. Many schools have said that they will have a ceremony of some sorts, however, they have said that it will most likely be into the summer months, possibly in June or July.
This also led to MHSAA canceling the remainder of the spring sports seasons.
Schools have been out of session since spring break. Initially Reeves had closed schools until April 17, however, he made the decision to close them for the remainder as Mississippi is adding new cases of COVID-19 every day.
While the decision was not an easy one according to Reeves, he said it was the right move to try to prevent the spread through a large population.
Schools hope to be able to start the 2020-21 school year on time, however, Reeves warned to be prepared just in case that was not an option.
Most schools would begin in August.