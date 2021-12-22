HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County School District is actively making strides to make sure that their students are safe.
Last week, they approved a new layer of protection, bullet-resistant glass in some high-risk areas.
“It's a small step in a larger plan to improve safety as quickly as we're capable of doing it, financially,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “I felt like this was one thing we could do quickly that would have a benefit as far as student safety immediately, as soon as it's done.”
He went on to describe the other benefits to having the glass besides shooting.
“It is bullet-resistant glass, but it's also a safety measure in the event of a storm. If something hits that glass, it's not going to shatter and fall out. It's not going to come through it.”
The areas that will be outfitted with the glass in this round include, the main entrance doors and windows at all of the schools, and the large glass windows at the Houston Lower Elementary School cafeteria.
Ellison explained how they decided which areas to start with.
“We're going with the most high-traffic areas and places where the largest number of students gather at any given time.”
The estimated total cost of this first round of glass is $24,704.28 and they are purchasing it from the company Eversafe Security Solutions. The board of trustees approved the purchase during last week's meeting.
There is no definite timeline as far as installation, however, Ellison said he looks for it to be early spring after they return from Christmas Break.
The glass, as mentioned, is just the first step in a comprehensive plan to make the schools safer for all students and faculty.
“By our strategic plan, we're looking at cameras right now. We're trying to do things inside the buildings that will have some immediate impacts. We're doing some things with our locks and keys to make it much easier for law enforcement to have access if they need it. We're doing those right now, they are ongoing. The next thing we'll look at will be more of the bullet-resistant glass on the campuses. We're looking at quarantine areas at the entrance to all schools, those will be done, it's just a matter of when we're able to get them done, and then we're looking at outdoor fencing at some point down the road to limit access from some of the secluded areas on campuses.”
The first safety measure, and the one that kicked this whole plan off was the reinstatement of the School Resource Officer program. Ellison said that it has been a huge success.
“It's been awesome. He is very visible with our students, he participates in their activities and having him here to help us has just been a great asset. He coordinates all of our safety, he helps us with security and coordinating a lot of those things, he's helping us with some of these security measures as far as what we need to do and helping talk to these different vendors about what they can provide, so yeah, that was a huge step in safety right there.”
Ellison said that they have one goal, keep the people in their buildings safe.
“We are steadily looking at safety and trying to improve it. The safety of our students and our staff is our top priority, and we are just going to continue to constantly evaluate and do whatever we can to make students safe and make our campuses safe.”