HOULKA -- Authorities are continuing to search for Haley Thomas, 16, of Houlka, who was last seen before dawn Sunday, July 25, Houlka Police Chief Phillip Smith said late last week.
She is the daughter of Toni Cooper of Houlka.
Thomas is described as caucasian, 5-9, 210 lbs., with blue eyes and rust colored shoulder length hair. She has no known scars or tattoos. It’s unclear what she was wearing when last seen, Smith said.
She has been entered on NCIC and her picture given to Tupelo television station WTVA, the chief said.
Chickasaw Sheriff Jim Meyers and Chief Smith both said Thursday morning, July 29, Thomas remains missing.
Those with information are asked to call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-456-2339.
Chief Smith was told Thomas talked to her mother at their house about 2 a.m., Sunday, then left soon afterward.
“We’ve been told after they talked, she went back to her room and left their house without their knowledge. It’s the last time her mom or little brother have seen her.
“We think someone picked her up, because she cleaned out her room, and she took more than she could carry when she left.
“She is a straight-A student and Beta Club member at Houlka Attendance Center, and worked a bit at Seafood Junction. We’re looking over phone records to see who she might have talked to before she left, hoping somebody knows something.
“I’ve tried to dot every i and cross every t in this case, and we’re asking everyone who might have known her to help us find her,” Chief Smith said.