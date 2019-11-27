HOUSTON – Families First of Houston was treated to an early Christmas gift on Monday, Nov. 18. This gift was not a toy train or a new bike, however, it was instead in the form of a $500 check from BancorpSouth.
BancorpSouth makes donations to different local programs that help the community thrive, and more especially help those who are underserved and have low incomes.
With these being the criteria, according to Amanda Blissard, BancorpSouth Bank Manager, Families First was an easy choice.
“[We picked them] because of the work that they do in the community in supporting those low to moderate income individuals,” said Blissard.
Families First does many things including educational services, literacy programs, fall prevention exercise programs for elderly citizens and much more.
“We are pleased to support the valuable work that you do in our communities throughout Houston by presenting you with this $500 contribution to Families First to stimulate employment through job readiness, support family financial stability, promote literacy, increase graduation rates, support positive youth development and promote parenting skills development,” said Blissard in a letter written to Families First Co-Director, Anderson McFarland, informing him of their having been chosen.
The donation will go towards supplies necessary for Families First to achieve its goal of helping people who need it within the community.
“We are just working together in this community with different organizations to try to bring whatever we can to Chickasaw County and help the community,” said McFarland.
Families First is located on West Church Street in Houston. They can be reached by phone at (662) 362-8200 for any questions.