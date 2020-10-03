The SEC is back in action, and that means that having house guests over for BBQ and rotel dip is back in season.
Whenever college football comes back the air gets cooler and the leaves begin to change, but the biggest change is that of southerners waistlines.
We here in the south love to make good food for good people. I myself made a big batch of chili to feed some of my friends who would not be able to watch the game otherwise. We watched, ate, drank and had a fantastic time. This almost felt normal, but of course, COVID-19 and the election on the horizon have tinged everything with a bit of a smokey haze.
I did truly forget the issues of the world when I was watching football this Saturday, however that does not mean they are gone.
Sunday will be back to normal and Monday will be another masked up Monday. Thankfully though a few good friends, some spicy chili and a lot of SEC football can help make it feel like nothing has ever or will ever be wrong.
So I have a plea to the head coaches of this great conference. Please keep coming back and making Saturdays feel normal again.