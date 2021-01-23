OKOLONA -- The Second Judicial District session of Chickasaw County Circuit Court, set to begin this week in Okolona, has been postponed until April, according to information received from court officials.
The court, sua sponte, finding circumstances arising from Covid-19 justify a continuation of all cases currently on the docket of the Circuit Court of Chickasaw County, Second Judicial District, hereby continues all said cases until the regular April 2021 term of court, scheduled to begin on Monday, April 12, 2021, according to the order of continuance.
Sua sponte is a Latin term meaning "of one's own will," meaning on one's own volition, usually referring to a judge's order made without a request by any party to the case.