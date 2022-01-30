JACKSON – A recent bill, SB2735, introduced by Senator Ben Suber, could potentially pave the way for Chickasaw County to get an emergency room.
“SB 2735 will allow counties, that do not have emergency hospital care, to have a free standing Emergency Room,” said Suber. “The ER must be open 24 hours a day. The ER also must be at least 15 miles anyway from the nearest rural hospital that has an ER.”
He went on to explain where the inspiration for the bill came from.
He said that there is similar legislation for one county in Mississippi, so they sought to introduce one that would open the door for other counties in need.
“There is current legislation that allows one county in central Mississippi to have a free standing ER, we are just trying to expand on the current law. Representative Lancaster and I have been working for the past two years with the current hospital to reopen the ER in the hospital, or negotiate a deal for someone else to use the old ER. Of all the issues needed in Chickasaw County and requested by the citizens of Chickasaw, a 24 hour ER was at the top of this list. In order for counties to grow, an ER is needed.”
The need for an ER in Chickasaw County has been a prolific issue for the last few years, and this was the driving force behind this particular piece of legislation.
“I think the legislation is a necessity. No person should lose their life because a private company is more worried about the bottom line over the needs of our citizens.”
He also said that this seems to be the consensus among other senators and he looks for it to pass committee.
“The bill is currently in the Committee for Public Health, and we expect this SB to come out of committee. I am confident that this bill will be brought before the entire Senate, and ultimately passed and sent to the House. We hope to have this legislation to the Governor by end of March, and it would hopefully go into effect upon passage.”
The bill is not specific for Chickasaw County though, it would allow any of the 10 counties that do not have an emergency room to utilize it.
“There are 10 counties in the state that currently do not have an ER. This legislation will expand the current law to allow any counties who meet the requirement, which includes Chickasaw.”