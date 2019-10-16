HOUSTON – The following guilty pleas were entered during the Thursday, Sept. 26 session of Houston Municipal Court, according to court records.
The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
Municipal Court convenes on the second and fourth Thursday monthly.
Municipal courts have jurisdiction over misdemeanor crimes, municipal ordinances and city traffic violations. Municipal judges may conduct initial appearances in which defendants are advised of the charges being filed, as well as bond hearings and preliminary hearings.
Sept. 26 guilty pleas:
--Amber Mooneyham-Guilty-Disturbing the peace. $277.75 fine and costs.
--Tiffany Mooneyham-Guilty-Disturbing the peace. $277.75 fine and costs.
--Justin Allen-Guilty-Failure to appear and disturbing the peace-Warrant issued.
--Jaquwase Naketra Hall-Guilty-Failure to appear and disturbing the peace-Warrant issued.
--Christopher L. Hammond-Guilty-Failure to appear and disturbing the peace-Warrant issued.
--Micheal Antonio Hiner-Guilty-Failure to appear and making harassing phone calls- Warrant issued.
--Jerri Nicole Bramlett-Guilty-Possession of whiskey. $227.75 fine and costs.
--Matthew Justin Bridgers-Guilty-Public drunk. $327.75 fine and costs.