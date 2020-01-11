The city of Houston has seen its share of bad luck, most towns have at one point or another. However, it is how a they respond to these times that sets some apart from others.
There are two responses really, they can either lay down and give up, or fight to regain footing. Houston has most definitely done the latter. There are so many things going on right now and in the near future that we can hardly contain our excitement.
The first, and arguably the most notable of these is the progress on the theater. Houston has seen a resurgence of the arts, and they even have an arts council now. All of this is to bring back the theater, which was purchased by the city back during the summer. This is a big step forward for Houston, and there are untold benefits to be gained from this endeavor. Not to mention what having an arts council can do for the town beyond the theater project for years to come.
Why is this important you ask? Well, because this is proof that Houston is actively fighting to make a name for itself, and this is definitely a step in the right direction.
What else is happening, you ask?
Another thing that is still related to the theater is the upcoming Mystery Dinner Theater. On Feb. 15, a dinner theater troupe will be hosting a mystery dinner theater experience at Donald Lee’s Downtown. This is an event that has not been offered in Houston ever that we can recall. This is just one of the many things that can come if we get the city up and going like is the plan.
The city also received a grant to host a 10-week free concert series at Legion Lake. The acts have not been announced, however, just the prospect of having a concert series in Houston is enough to get us excited.
In addition to this, the city recently announced that they would be moving forward with a sidewalk project this year.
All in all, it seems that 2020 has a lot in store for this wonderful city, and we can not wait to see it play out!