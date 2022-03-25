HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department responded to a storage shed fire on Monday, March 21.

“We were dispatched to Clint Street on March 21 at 1:18 p.m.,” he said.

The fire was contained to the shed and a metal carport beside the shed.

“We are not sure of the cause, but it destroyed one shed and a metal carport. There were no injuries reported and it didn’t reach any other structures or property.”

They had to work the scene for a while, due in large part to hot spots, clearing it at 2:33 p.m.

