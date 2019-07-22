WOODLAND - One man is dead following an accidental shooting at a CR 83 residence near Woodland reported near midnight Sunday, July 21, Sheriff James Meyers said this week.
James Wayne Johnson, 51, of CR 419, Sparta, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Michael Fowler.
The shooting happened as several people were gathered on a porch.
Investigators said a man was working on a .380 semi-automatic pistol when it discharged, striking Johnson in the back.
The sheriff declined to release the name of the man who shot Johnson, but said the two were related.
“Coroner Fowler has ruled the shooting accidental,” so the man’s body will be released to next of kin for burial, Sheriff Meyers said Monday afternoon.
“This needless tragedy points up the need to always handle every firearm as if it were loaded,” the sheriff said.