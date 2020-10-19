HOUSTON -- A father is charged with shooting and wounding his son during a family disturbance last week, Chickasaw Sheriff Jim Meyers said Wednesday.
The sheriff said the shooting occurred at a CR 92 residence southeast of Houston about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The father and son both live there.
Sheriff Meyers said Trent Huffman, believed to be about 25, was shot once in the shoulder with a .22 revolver. It was unclear if the round was a hollow point or jacketed.
Investigators said Walter Huffman, 62, shot his son at close range, believed to be within about five feet. Authorities recovered the pistol, and said it is owned by the elder Huffman.
Trent Huffman was transported to NMMC by ambulance. His condition was unknown this week, but his injury isn’t considered life threatening, the sheriff said.
Walter Huffman was transported to the Chickasaw County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault, and is now free on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. “It was a family dispute, but we’re not sure of the cause. Right now, we’re getting three or four different stories,” Sheriff Meyers said.