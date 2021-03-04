HOUSTON -- A missing Chickasaw County teenager has been returned to her home east of Houston, Sheriff Jim Meyers said Thursday afternoon.
Kailyn Walls, 15, was located unharmed at a residence in Lee County Sunday night, Feb. 28. She had last been seen Sunday, Feb. 7 around her home.
The sheriff said the youngster, described as 5-2, 150 lbs., was found with an adult male.
The Tupelo Police Department is investigating the case. As of Thursday afternoon no charges had been filed, the sheriff said.
No other information was immediately available.