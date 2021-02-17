Houston, MS (38851)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.