The entire country, as well as the entire world has seen the effects of COVID-19. It has been a difficult time, and our lives have been significantly altered, there is no denying that.
However, we here in Mississippi and more locally here in Chickasaw County have had the added pleasure of experiencing the worst of the virus during our severe weather season. In the last month, we have had the threat of severe weather at least once each week. Easter Sunday was possibly the worst, with us having an elevated chance of tornadoes. While some did experience some property damage from winds, we were spared the devastation that many of our neighbors to the south experienced.
However, our message to the good people of Chickasaw County is that no storms or virus can keep us down. We are a resilient group of people, and we are always there for each other.
We will emerge from this and be the better for it. We will have seen the worst that we can see and be stronger because of it.
We just have too keep our heads down and power forward. Throughout the course of human history, there have been trials that humanity faced time and time again, but we always learn from them, adapt and overcome those challenges.
We realize that the some procedures being implemented now do not make sense even in light of the current situation, we even disagree with a few of them. However, perhaps following these will lead to the best possible outcome for all involved.
So, we know that things may seem bleak now, but we firmly believe that we will make it through this ordeal. Stay strong.