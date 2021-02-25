When you write for a newspaper in a small town, the good news is that you know a lot of, and about, the people you write about.
The bad news is also that you know a lot of, and about, the people you write about.
The old joke about small towns is true: Sometimes there’s not much to see, but there’s always a lot to hear.
When I worked in Ripley some years ago, I wrote a story about the untimely death of a man from that friendly town.
He was injured when his motorcycle overturned after hitting a dog which ran in front of him.
He died from those injuries about an hour later.
It surprised me when I found out about his crash. I knew him, and I liked what I knew about him.
It depressed me when I had to write the newspaper piece about his wreck.
You see, at that time, I rode a motorcycle too.
Our common ground was Harleys. I owned one then, and so did he. He was on his when he hit the dog.
The man’s death begs the question a lot of people have asked me over the years: Why do something as risky as riding a motorcycle?
My answer: Each one of us has to assign how much risk we’re willing to take in our lives, in order to do the things we want or need to do.
You set your risks and you take your chances.
There is no immunity from death. People die in bed or on the golf course as well as riding motorcycles or skydiving.
There is no guarantee of life past the next tick or the clock, or the next beat of your heart.
Each one of us has a certain amount of luck built into our lives. Call it the luck gene, for lack of a better description.
You can also describe a particularly lucky individual as having the proverbial nine lives of a cat, or being blessed, or cheating death, or “his (or her) guardian angel was looking out for him (or her),” or use the phrase “wasn’t his (or her) time.”
One of my favorite phrases to describe this phenomenon is that “The Lord isn’t ready for (whoever), and the Devil won’t have him (or her).”
Whenever the luck gene runs out -- an answer known but to God -- each one of us will die.
I knew one middle aged man -- a good husband and father -- who did nothing more risky than lie down and nap on a couch one afternoon after dinner.
He never awoke; a massive heart attack killed him in his sleep.
I knew another man, a former Marine decorated for combat in Korea and Vietnam. He had been in situations as hairy as they come. He was a bullet magnet, and more than his share of lead found him. By all rights he should have been dead a dozen times over.
Also a good husband and father, he retired from the Corps, was elected an alderman of his town, and served his community literally in war and peace before dying peacefully.
I’ve led an interesting life. Without getting into details, I should have been dead a dozen times -- before the war, during it, and after -- from assorted things, motorcycles included. For whatever reason, the Lord has chosen to spare me.
I’ve asked many Holy Men who know far more about this sort of thing than I. Their answers are unanimous: “God saved you to take care of your wife Sandra.”
I take them at their word, and try to live a life deserving of having been spared so many times.
And too, maybe “The Lord’s not ready for me,,,” well, you know the rest of it.
When each of us dies is a question known but to God.
…Jesus said unto her (Martha): “I am the resurrection, and the life. He who believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live, and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” -- John 11:25-26.