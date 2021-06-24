People say there’s not much to do in small towns.
Those folks never lived in one, however.
Small towns are wonderful places for many reasons.
One reason is the variety of activities available to those who seek them.
If you’re looking for something to do, you can find enough to keep you busier than a one-armed paperhanger.
Those activities, of course, offer opportunities for those who want to help accomplish some goal, be it bettering the community or just bettering themselves.
As proof, look no further than the pages of the Chickasaw Journal, specifically, the Events calendar, or the weekly local Church Directory.
Want to help someone else? Want to to better yourself in some way? Need help yourself?
Well, consider these options.
–The local church directory: Somewhere in this list is a church for you, composed of people who are willing to take you in, and make you feel welcome. Some these churches have been around for a long time. There’s a reason. They satisfy, in ways from physical companion- ship to the comfort of your soul.
–Interested in local history, or your own history? The Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6: 30 p.m. at the Chickasaw County Heritage Museum.
–Want to beautify your community? The Okolona Beautification Committee hosts Thursday in the Park one Thursday monthly from June-October at 5:30 p.m. The event features gospel music, food vendors and raffles.
–Prefer one of the Lodges? The Houston Masonic Lodge #67 F&AM meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Houlka Hope meets Tuesdays from 7 – 8 p.m. at His Grace Ministries in downtown Houlka. York Rite Body P.H.A. meets the third Sunday monthly at 5 p.m. at McIntosh Lodge #81 in Houston.
–Want help dealing with substance abuse problems? The NA meeting is open to all.
–Want to commune with other veterans? Houston’s American Legion Post meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at No Way Jose.
Want to better your community? The Houston Exchange Club meets at noon Fridays at the Houston Country Club for a meal, program and to plan service projects for the com-munity.
–The National Council for Negro Women is organizing both community-based and youth-based sections for the counties of Chickasaw, Clay, Calhoun, Monroe and Pontotoc. Women, men and youth can join NCNW.
–SouthernCare Hospice is seeking volunteers. They offer volunteer training and CPR certification.
–Suffered the loss of a child? The Compassionate Friends, a support group for families who have suffered the death of a child of any age, is open to parents, step-parents, grandparents and siblings.
–Calhoun County Antique Tractor Club meets the second Monday monthly at 7 p.m. at the Sweet Potato Festival Building in Vardaman.
– Breast cancer support group meets at Excel in Okolona, 280 Main Street, the second Saturday monthly from 11 a.m. – noon.
–Catholic Charities, Inc. has supportive services for low income veteran families. Services include housing, utility, child care, employment and home repairs. They serve 65 counties in Mississippi with locations in Jackson, Natchez and Vardaman.
–Facing legal problems you can’t afford?
North Mississippi Rural Legal Service provides free legal assistance to low income residents of north Mississippi needing representation on civil legal matters such as consumer, housing, education, taxes, family law, public benefits and self-determination issues.
–If you enjoy herding words, The Northeast Mississippi Writer’s Group meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday monthly at Barnes & Noble in Tupelo.
For more information about any of these activities, see the Church Director or the Events calendar inside any issue of the Chickasaw Journal.
We look forward to seeing you around the town…