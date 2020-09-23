HOUSTON -- John Smith of Houston -- whose case was the sole trial set for the second week of Chickasaw County Circuit Court this week -- has pled guilty to shooting a woman and burglary in 2019 and been sentenced, according to court records.
Smith’s trial was to begin Monday, Sept. 21. Instead, he pled out Wednesday, Sept. 16, and was sentenced the same day by Judge Kent Smith to 30 years, 20 to serve, 10 suspended, and five years post-release supervision.
He received 20 years to serve on a charge of aggravated assault, received a 10 year suspended sentence on a charge of burglary of a dwelling, and will be on five years post release supervision when he is released.
Smith pled guilty to shooting a woman in the head in January, 2019 at a CR 52 home northeast of Houston.
“The victim was able to drive to a neighbor’s house and call 911,” said Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Keith Roberson in a press release at that time. “Deputies with Chickasaw County Sheriff Department arrived on scene and the woman told the deputies that John Smith, 47, had broken into the house where she was staying on CR 52. She stated that John Smith shot her in the head.”
The woman allegedly drove to a home in the 400-block of CR 52 to get help.
Roberson said deputies left that location and went to a CR 52 location and took Smith into custody without incident.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department believes this started as a family disturbance about property. Roberson said Smith’s brother owns the residence where the shooting took place.