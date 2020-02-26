Every since I was a small child, I have been fascinated with photography. Some of my oldest memories are looking at old family photos.
I remember it used to utterly befuddle me how you could deliver the little container (film) to Walmart, and in a few weeks to a month, wa-la, they magically handed you an envelope that had your pictures in them. The funny part was you often didn’t know what your pictures would look like until you got the envelope, so you always hoped for the best. But anyway, just seeing that process unfold before my young, inquisitive and oh so often misunderstanding mind led to several interesting conversations with the adults in my life that I do not remember the details of, but I’m sure were pretty memorable for them.
Do not even get me started on the negatives either. I would always, without fail, ask to see the negatives when we would pick up pictures. I distinctly remember holding those little brownish strips up to the light and seeing the inverted images on them and thinking “how did they turn these little pictures into those in that envelope?”
I also remember the little disposable cameras that cost approximately $2, but I would always carry one with me on my field trips to the Buffalo Park, and I would snap away until there was no more room, and then even some more, you know, just in case.
We would drop them off for processing, and, after what would seem like an eternity of waiting, but in actuality was a few weeks, my pictures would be back. Admittedly, they were absolutely horrendous, however, as a five-year-old, I considered myself a professional photographer.
Sadly, but also in a way not, film has gone the way of VHS, rotary phones and cassette tapes, all but done away with except for a few who still hold on to the past.
However, my adoration for the craft would transcend the boundaries of the film age, and stretch into the digital age.
I am a bit of a self-taught photographer, and I do not claim to be an expert by any means. It is simply something I enjoy doing that allows me to express myself creatively. I think that is one of the main reasons I got into communications as a major in college is because it allowed me to express myself creatively, because I cannot draw, and even go on to do it for a living (potentially) after school.
Flash forward to the not so distant future or should I say present since it is at my writing of this? Oh well, I have discovered a new facet of my photographical interest that I am absolutely enamored with now, sports photography. I have done a few games here and there, but these past two weeks, which have seen me cover numerous basketball games, and snap hundreds of pictures per game, have shown me just how invigorating it can truly be. I will snap away, and I am always trying to get that one picture that I feel like “This is it, this is the best sports picture I have taken.” This has led to some of my favorite photos I have taken since I started working here and even before. I love being able to capture the raw energy of a game in photo format. Seeing the determination on the player(s)’ face(s) as they do what they do best.
I take pride in my work, and I enjoy getting to put it out there now for everyone else to see it. I feel like I have accomplished something that I never thought possible for myself, so I look forward to what the future holds for me, because apparently, nothing is impossible.