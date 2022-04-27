HOUSTON – When new Electricity Teacher/Solar Car Coach Zack Mixon, came on board in January, he had one goal that stood above the others, getting the car back on the road.
As such, he is putting in the work to make it happen, along with the team, doing fundraisers.
“We are selling chances on an outdoor furniture set to be able to raise funds for the car and the race this summer,” he said. “It will be in Dallas/Fort Worth this year, and we're just getting back out there, really.”
The chances are $10 each, and the set is valued at $1,500, and they are being sold through July 2. The winner will be announced at the Houston Homecoming celebration on the square.
They also helped out with the Crusin' Houston car show during the Flywheel Festival, of which they received a portion of the proceeds from registration and t-shirt sales, but they also gained some valuable skills as well.
“At the car show, we're teaching them leadership skills as well as being able to work together as a team.”
However, there are other ways to help too.
“[They can help by] supporting the kids and encouraging more kids to join. I'm not trying to beg for money by any means, but any donations help. Also, if there's anything we can do for them, let us know. Any way that they want to help is appreciated.”
They are also looking for sponsorships from local businesses for the car as well.
“We do want sponsorships and we'd love to be able to decal the car back out. We don't have any decals except for one company that sold us our battery, we've got decals for them right now. We would love to be able to put more stickers on our car and be able to support businesses by showing off their logos whenever we're racing, and if anybody just wants to send us logos, please just give me a call. We need a minimum of two, one on each side of the car, that way we can mirror it.”
Mixon said that he has enjoyed being back home doing what he loves, and he is excited to take the team on the road again as well.
“It's awesome! I was on it for three years and I enjoyed every minute of it, and just being able to do that again and show them the things I learned. The Good Lord did it, that's all it is.”
The solar car team consists of Rhianna Criddle, Libby Gordon, Logan Olverado, Matthew Mixon and Jayden Lawrence.