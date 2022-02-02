CHICKASAW COUNTY—The Southeast Chickasaw Volunteer Fire Department is getting major grant money from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the second consecutive year, department Chief Jennifer Williams said this week.
The two grants total about $67,525.56.
“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gave us our first grant of $26,296 in October or November of last year. The second grant of $41,229 is being deposited in our account now,” the chief said Saturday morning.
No matching funds are required for either grant.
She said the first grant was applied toward the purchase of eight sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) which will be used to ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community.
“By providing eight sets of personal protective equipment, our first responders will be able to adequately and safely fight fire and help the people of our community and surrounding areas during emergency situations,” the chief said.
Chief Williams said the department, located at 1951 CR 406, plans to use the most recent grant to help buy 12 more sets of new turnout gear, personal protective clothing, boots and helmets.
The two grants mean “We’ll be able to outfit 20 firefighters —at a cost of $3,200 each — without any cost to the department, the community or the county,” she said.
Department members are being fitted for the equipment now, and hope to receive the equipment financed by the first grant this June, and equipment financed by the second grant sometime after that.
“We are grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Tupelo for awarding us these grants,” Chief Williams said.
“After we received the first grant, the Firehouse grant foundation was so taken with our application that they asked us to reapply for a second grant.
“We had a Department turnover and reformation in March, 2021. We went from five members to 28, and we didn’t have near enough turnout gear. That was the 2021 application.
“That caught their attention. They asked me why we had applied for such a small grant, and asked me to reapply so we could provide turnout gear for 12 more of our members.
“There haven’t been very many times in my life I’ve been speechless, but that was one of them,” Williams recalled.
She said the grants couldn’t have come at a better time, since turnout gear costs will rise by 10 percent beginning in April.
“Without these grants, we probably could have afforded only one new set of turnout gear each year. Getting the whole department outfitted would have taken forever,” she said.
The Department, formed in 1990 and reorganized in March 2021, has 28 members and covers about 88 square miles.
Williams was a department member from 2007-2018, and served as chief during that time. She rejoined the department last year, and has served as chief since she rejoined.
So far this year, the department has answered seven medical calls, including a search for a missing person (later safely located).
The department answered 72 calls last year, including a combination fires, medical calls, severe weather calls and wrecks.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation non-profit organization is out of Jacksonville, Fla.
According to its website, it’s dedicated to improving the lifesaving capabilities, and the lives, of first responders and the communities they serve.
Since 2005, more than $53 million has been awarded to fire, police, EMS, schools and non-profit organizations, according to the website.
Firehouse Subs is an American restaurant chain based in Jacksonville, Florida. It was founded in 1994 by former firefighter brothers Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders as well as survivors. As they traveled back to Florida, they knew they could do more and the Foundation was born.
