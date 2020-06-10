Like Dodge City without Marshal Dillon, or Mayberry without Sheriff Taylor, Sparta Road is a sad place today. We lost a friend, neighbor, community leader, and all round mensch. Barry Dendy packed a lot of living into his 65 short years.
There are many things I want to write about him, but words just don’t suffice. Those who knew him know that just listing his sterling qualities and cataloging his record of service to family and community would note omissions, while those who don’t would suspect that I padded his resume. Believe me, his record needs no embellishment.
Barry lost both parents and had to step up as man of the family at an age when most young men are sampling life’s spice and sowing wild oats. He never had a real adolescence. He bent to his tasks without complaint.
The old proverb advises that if you want something done, get a busy man to do it. Our community kept Barry’s wagon loaded for him. The formation and training of the Woodland-Sparta VFD was one of the community’s finest moments, and Barry was hip deep in it from the get-go. His mechanical expertise was invaluable during those lean early years with old salvaged equipment. His neighbors wondered if the man ever slept. The lights burned in his shop into the wee hours of the morning. Many families have been blessed by the volunteer EMRs. Such an enterprise required an enormous commitment of time and resources. For years, Barry led the pack.
He was a farmer, mechanic, water supply maintenance technician, plumber, carpenter, etc. He was my neighbor and my friend. This is a better community for his having lived and worked among us.