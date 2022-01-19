HOUSTON – Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, Philip Gunn, spoke to the Houston Exchange Club on Friday.
While there, he gave a report on what has been accomplished by the House in the first two weeks of the legislative session.
“One of the first things that we did last week, in the House, and the Senate did it this week, was congressional redistricting,” he said. “You all know that every 10 years we do a census in this country, counting the number of people, and we have to accommodate those shifts in population, under our Voting Rights Act and other laws in cases that have come down. Every person's vote should carry equal weight. We call it 'One man, one vote,' your vote should carry as much weight as this person's vote.”
The redistricting consists of three different phases, congressional, which is the districts for national representation, House, for the state House of Representatives, and Senate, for the state Senate.
The reason that they have to redistrict every 10 years is because of the shifts in population.
“Over a 10 year span of time, those districts get out of whack…That was the first thing we did, and we have to do that this year, this is not something we choose to do, we have to do the redistricting.”
He then talked about the second thing that they did, something he was more than excited about.
“We passed a teacher pay raise. It is the largest teacher pay raise in the history of the State of Mississippi. We have struggled to retain teachers in our state, and one of the biggest complaints is starting pay. We don't pay our teachers enough. Sadly, we don't have people going into the profession. We're struggling to get people, when they go to college, to even go into the field of education. Those numbers have declined. Many of those who are already out there teaching grow weary of it and they leave for higher paying jobs. We have teachers who live on the state line, who step across the line and go teach in a school across the state line. We used to have teachers across the state line who'd slip over here to teach in Mississippi. That number has diminished by 96 percent, it is virtually gone. So, we are struggling to get teachers in our state and one of the biggest complaints is starting pay.”
He said that this will make Mississippi competitive with other states across the country, as well as providing other benefits to the state and its economy.
“We have raised our starting salaries to a point that exceeds the national average and exceeds the southeastern average. Every teacher will receive a pay raise within $4,000- $6,000 under our plan. We have front-loaded this bill to make those who are going into the profession, those who are starting out, receive a higher salary. I think there's nothing more we can do in the way of teacher recruitment and retention than this bill that we have passed. I am very proud of that, and I think it is going to transform the landscape of the State of Mississippi and hopefully put our educational system on the right track, and give our children the education they need to be a success. We have got to create an educated workforce.”
The second, and final issue that he discussed was one that has been talked about a lot, state income tax.
“The second issue that we did in the House this week, which again, I think is transformative, was to pass a bill that will eliminate your state income tax. I don't know if there's anything greater that we can do, from a financial standpoint, to help our citizens, than to let them keep more of their hard-earned money. There is no downside to letting you and your children and your grandchildren keep more of your hard-earned money.”
He said that more money in people's pockets means they are better able to provide for themselves and their families, as well as giving them more disposable income to invest back into their communities, which grows the community's wealth.
He also said that it stands to exponentially increase the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“Under the plan we passed, a couple of economists from Ole Miss took it and determined that, if we eliminate the state income tax in Mississippi, it will result in an increase in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $371 million a year. Gross Domestic Product, GDP, it's the way you measure the wealth of state, of a county, a city. It is defined as the sale of goods and services. How much goods and services you are selling.”
He went on to say that the state experienced a budget surplus this year, which he said means that they can afford to make this move.
“We have more money in the State of Mississippi than we've ever had. We have a $1 billion surplus. To give you some perspective, our budget is $6 billion, we have $1 billion extra dollars. We have funded every level of government, we have filled the rainy day fund, we have filled the capital expense fund and we've got $1 billion left over. We have met every need of government, and we still have $1 billion.”
He then went into the proposed structure of the bill, and how they plan to eliminate the tax.
“We proposed to eliminate the income tax over a 12 year phase out period of time. But, in 12 years, nobody in the State of Mississippi will pay income tax. We also proposed to cut your grocery tax almost in half, from seven to four percent, and we proposed to cut your car tags in half. When you add up those amounts, by the way, the income tax generates about $1.8 billion in our state, keep in mind I've told you we have a $6 billion budget, $1.8 billion of that comes from the income tax, the car tags generate about $180 million, and the grocery tax is about $177 million, we are cutting that almost in half. So, what you end up with is over $2 million of tax cuts that we're returning to the people of the State of Mississippi. Almost 1/3 of our budget.”
He said that, however, they will have to replace the revenue that will be lost, and they plan to do that by raising the state sales tax to 8.5 percent, 1.5 percent higher than it currently is.
He said that this is a minimal increase, and assured everyone that this was not a ploy.
We have got to replace that revenue somehow, right, you can't go through your budget not maintaining the same level. So, in our plan, we proposed to raise sales tax, slightly, just a little bit, and phase the rest of it out through growth. I know what you're thinking, you're tricking me, you're just swapping taxes, you're just swapping money on me. You're giving me money back over here, and you're taking it out over there. That's not true. The numbers bear that out. I tell everybody I talk to, don't jump to any conclusions, and don't believe me, do the math. In every scenario, you're going to put more money back into your pocket.”
The money they are putting back into the citizens' pockets comes in the form of the tax cuts.
“Under our plan, we propose to exempt the first $40,000 of your income from taxation. Right now, the tax structure in Mississippi is that your first $5,000 of income is not subject to tax, it's exempt. What you make between $5000 and $10,000 is taxed at four percent, which is $200, and everything over $10,000 is taxed at five percent. We're going to raise that exemption to $40,000, so the first $40,000 of your income is not taxed, that puts $1,300 in your pocket per tax payer. A married couple making $80,000, that's $2,600 that goes back into your pocket. Now under our proposal, our sales tax right now is 7 percent, we're going to raise it to 8.5. You're thinking, yeah, that's the truth, you're giving me $1,300 over here, and you're taking it out over there. Do you know how much you have to spend, at one and one half pennies a transaction, to eat up that $1,300 we put back in your pocket? $86,000. You have to spend $86,000 on stuff subject to the sales tax before you eat up that $1,300. Keep in mind, the overwhelming majority of what you spend your money on is not subject to a sales tax. There's no tax on your mortgage, your insurance, your medicine, your gasoline, your utilities, there is a tax on your groceries, but we're cutting that in half. What else do you spend your money on? Not only have you got to spend $86,000, you've got to spend $86,000 on something other than your mortgage, your insurance, your medicines, your gasoline, your utilities and your groceries.”
Both bills were sent to the Senate for approval or changes.