HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors has set the special election to fill the seat vacated by the late District 5 Supervisor James Russell “Wolfie” King, for Nov. 3.
The election will be held on the same day as the General Election.
King was the incumbent in last November's election, securing his third term. Earlier this year, he began developing health problems that ultimately led to his death.
It is unclear who will be running for the vacated seat, but the qualifying period began as soon as the election was officially called by the Board of Supervisors. The deadline for qualification is Sep. 4 at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in qualifying can pick up the forms in the Circuit Clerk's office.
According to the law, there are certain qualifications a candidate must meet to qualify for the election.
“SUPERVISOR Qualifications: A qualified elector of the county and a resident in the district in which he/she seeks election. Miss. Code Ann. §19‐3‐3; Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. XII, §250.. $100 paid to the county via the Circuit Clerk, and petition filed with the Circuit Clerk containing signatures of not less than 15 qualified electors of the district.”
According to Circuit Clerk Cassandra Pulliam, there have already been some phone inquiries about qualifying for the race.
Once the ballot is set, it will go to the polls on Nov. 3. If no one candidate gets the majority vote, however, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates on Nov.24.
The Republican nomination went to a runoff for District 5 in the primary election last year. It was a close election, with the winning candidate, Lamon Griggs, winning over his opponent, Margaret Futral by one vote for the Republican nomination. Griggs would go on to lose to King in the General Election last November.
It is unclear if Griggs or Futral will run again.