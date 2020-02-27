This past week, at the home opener for the Houston Hilltoppers baseball team, a fact that we had not ever really considered, but knew was there was brought to light right before our eyes. Sports are more than just a game in places like this, they are a way of life.
Deputy Jeremy Voyles tragically passed away in an accident while on duty last year. It was a shock to the community, and everyone came together to honor his memory and help comfort his family. Well, this trend continued into baseball season, as at the game, they held a ceremony wherein they retired Voyles’s number six jersey, and presented it to his family. In addition to this, they also allowed his father, Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles to throw the first pitch in his honor.
It was a very emotional moment, and one would have been hard-pressed to find a dry eye in the park, even a few of the visiting team/fans were a bit emotional.
This brought about an interesting revelation about sports in small towns though. They are just as much a part of life as birth and subsequently death. Almost all of us have played, or at least dabbled in a sport whether it was tee ball or high school athletics, most of us have played in some form. Why is that? Is it because there is nothing else to do? It goes deeper than that. It is because deep down, we all have a desire to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. To belong to a group that is similar to ourselves and does great things. That is the reason we have sports teams. However, in towns such as Houston or Houlka or Okolona, there is a lot more on the line than just a winning season, there seems to be a town’s reputation on the line. When the players for these teams step out on the court, it almost seems personal, like they are playing to prove something. We can almost guarantee that if you were to go to an NBA, NFL, MLB or substitute any sport with a professional league, you would not find the amount of determination and sheer will present in the players as you would in a high school game. Sure, they are young and still make mistakes, but they handle these mistakes and learn from them. For them, they are playing to prove that their town is a contender, that they can do something great. It is really quite exciting to watch.
Another example of this principle is the attendance at these games. Houston played in the divisional tournaments and playoffs these last couple of weeks, and the home side was so full, fans had to seek seats on the visitors side. This is a testament to the place that sports hold in our communities. Some of these people do not have anyone playing on the team, however, they show up to support their hometown team and cheer them on (hopefully to victory).
So, if you really want to know about a small town, look at their sports teams, they will tell you everything you need to know.