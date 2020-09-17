From peewee to professional football is back. This is bringing a sense of normalcy to players and fans alike during these trying and strange times. But, last Friday I was witness to something that was not normal.
COVID-19 restrictions have made coaching staff and managers become a little more creative. There are no water bottles to be passed around for obvious reasons so the Houston Hilltoppers decided to drill out a small roller cart to sit styrofoam cups into to bring out to the players. In theory, this works, but when put into practice it becomes a sloshing spilling mess that leaves half the cups half empty.
Now this is no dig at anyone. In fact, I was honestly impressed by the ingenuity, but it did make it painfully obvious that this was no normal gameday.
Another restriction that reared its head last week was the fact that players cannot share towels. A few games had lightning and rain delays before the games could really start. Of course, this caused players and the balls to become wet.
Well, how do you dry off without sharing towels? For the balls, they had their own few drying clothes. For the players, however, they just had to make do with the few extras that were laying around.
While I didn't witness it, teh head coach for teh Vardaman Rams made national headlines after he, while being quarantined, coached the game in a limited capactity from a crane in his back yard. If that is not the perfect summarization of how weird this season is shaping up to be I don't know what is.
Everyone is ready for some normalcy and the start of football season is just that for players and fans. However, COVID-19 is still present and we are all still seeing and feeling its effects.