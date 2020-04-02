CHICKASAW • Area baseball and softball teams are left wondering whether they will finish their seasons or not.
This comes amid a shut-down of all school related activities because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools are out until April 17, however, there has been no word on athletics.
The Mississippi High School Athletics Association met recently. During this meeting, they canceled the remainder of the archery season, and canceled spring football. However, they did not make a decision on baseball and softball seasons.
This is a glimmer of hope for these teams, but it is far from definitive.
The outbreak has not shown any signs of letting up, and Mississippi’s cases keep growing.
So, it remains to be seen if the schools, and by default the athletics, will resume this year, or be canceled to protect those involved.
This would be difficult for many, as some teams were having outstanding seasons, and some were in a bit of a slump, but planning to make a comeback in the latter part of the season. They also have not been allowed to practice since mid-March, so the athletes have been limited to the conditioning they can achieve at their homes. With gyms being closed as well, weights and exercise equipment have also been a rarity.
However, in spite of all of the uncertainty, teams remain hopeful that they will get to take the field again and wrap up this season, or what is left of it.