Cool, crisp air, the sun is shining, but its not too hot. This is what I think of when I think spring time. Easter and spring break, kids finally getting to emerge from their homes after the harsh temperatures of the winter, shedding their coats and enjoying outdoor activities for the first time in months. Fishermen begin to hit the lakes, and it is a fair wager to say you’ll see one each time you pass.
This is a special time of the year, and even more so for me.
I grew up on a former dairy farm, and as such, my home place was no stranger to the beauty that is nature, more so than a home in “the big city.” As such, spring time conjures up childhood memories that I will cherish until the day I am no longer capable of remembering them, and maybe even a little bit longer.
These memories are a treasure that are unique to me, no one person has the same and that fills me with joy. It is also sad in a way, because they make me so happy, I wish others could experience the same thing. Truth be told, many do, but their memories are in their own experiences, and that is just not as good to me, but I am a little biased.
Anyway, steering this train back onto the track, I often stand outside on days like today, letting the cool breeze blow over me, closing my eyes and returning to a simpler time.
Walks in the pasture with my great grandparents, in which I would dictate the way we went by my feeling that day. Fishing with my dad on our ex-cow pond. I had a special affinity for fishing and stiill do to be honest. Unlike hunting, fishing was more ready to produce results and for an impatient eight-year-old as myself, that was all the motivation I needed.
We had some horses on the place, but by the time I came along they had already aged to the point that riding them was a scarce treat, saved only for the most special of occasions. On those occasions, we were limited to a leisurely trot around the yard, but I felt like royalty sitting atop my mighty steed. One by one, as time marched onward, all of them moved on from this world, but they still live on in these memories. Doc, Punky and Mouse, you are gone but certainly not forgotten.
I have fond memories of playing football in the yard with my brothers, or hitting the baseball as far as we could with our mom in the expansive pasture conveniently situated beside our house.
You could look out of the front door and see the beautiful grass flowing in the wind, speckled throughout with the yellow dots signifying of the wild flowers that returned every year like clockwork.
Easter at my Grandma’s house was also a staple of the time. We would gather together with my mom’s mother and sisters, and my cousins, and we would have a nice family dinner.
Last, but certainly not least, I remember my grandparents (on my dad’s side) riding us around in a little buggy, then stopping by my grandpa’s “dog house” as they called it, which served as a place of rest and relaxation for him. When we would stop there, we would be treated to one of the Yoo-Hoo chocolate milks he kept in the refrigerator.
All of these things have worked not against each other, vying for the most coveted memory, of which there is not one that stands above the other. No, instead they worked in unison to mold me into the person I am today. I take from these experiences the lifeblood of who I am, and that, at least to me, is worth more than gold.