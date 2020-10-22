With senior nights coming up for a few schools it has reminded me that these students thought that we would be past this COVID-19 issue by now. They thought that their season and their school lives would be back to some form of normal, but sadly that is still not the case.
What will senior night look like for these students? Will they be able to have their families on the field cheering them on, or will that be taken from them as well? No one knows right now. All of the students that I have talked to on the field have the same melancholic outlook on this year that the adults do.
But, to the seniors I say to keep your heads up and understand that this will make you a stronger person in the future. Through adversity comes power and wisdom. Take this wisdom that you have gained throughout this horrid year and make your life greater.
Specifically to the athletes and band students that I see the most, you have become the true definition of resilient. This year on the field, court and diamond was never promised, but you never lost sight of your goals.
Everyone who knows a highschooler, and specifically a high school athlete, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers because this year has taken so much from them.