VARDAMAN • The campus of Vardaman school was left in tatters after a storm rolled through the area early Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a severe thunderstorm passed through town, causing significant damage to the school. Damage included downed trees throughout the campus. The awning that covers the sidewalks at the elementary school has collapsed almost entirely, and the glass in the windows and doors of multiple school buses was broken. Much of the tech building’s east wall had also collapsed.
“We are still assessing everything; of course, it’s still preliminary,” said Calhoun County School District Superintendent Lisa Langford. “We do know that there is some extensive damage to what we call our tech building. We do know that there is some damage to the main high school building on the north end, and there’s definitely something going on in the elementary school because there’s water. I haven’t personally viewed that yet.”
Langford said that the students will have virtual learning for the remainder of the week, and likely beyond that.
“Coming over, I was unsure what I was going to face, but there is no way that they are going back this week,” she said.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Randy Skinner echoed the sentiment, though he said that the school administration would be the ones who would have to determine all of that.
“My own personal opinion, from a structural standpoint, I don’t foresee it right now,” he said. “But like I say, there’s experts they’ll bring in for that.”
The expert that is being brought in is the engineering company the school uses out of Starkville. Langford said the company will evaluate the damage and provide a recommended path forward.
Elsewhere in the town, there has yet to be a full damage assessment, according to Skinner.
“The surrounding areas, we haven’t had a chance to actually get out and assess that yet due to some other issues we’ve had this morning, as far as rescues and other things that we had to do here,” he said.
Skinner said reports of damage have been coming in from all over the county.
“We’ve had severe areas flooding in cities like Bruce, Calhoun City, Derma, Big Creek. We’ve had several motor vehicle accidents, stranded motorists due to the water. They’ve had to evacuate vehicles and leave them stranded because of flooding,” Skinner said. “We’ve had to rescue multiple elderly people from their homes with boats because the water rose too quick.”
He added that if any residents have any damages or anything, please report it by calling the Emergency Management Office or the E-911 office, or messaging the Emergency Management Facebook page.
He said that it is important for them to report damages so that they can be included in the area totals and help can be administered.