OKOLONA – When a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area last Tuesday, it left some damage in its wake across the county, but more especially in Okolona.
Trees falling, due to the wet soil from the rain which had been very consistent earlier that day paired with the high winds, were the main threat.
Two such trees fell on structures, causing entrapment for two individuals.
However, according to Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin, the two were rescued, and there were no serious injuries.
She did say that they drove to the hospital in their own vehicles to get checked out, but they did not request ambulance transport.
The damage reported is just the latest in the ever-growing number of reports due to the recent severe weather that has been sweeping through the area.