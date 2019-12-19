This past week saw an unusual turn of events for Houston and Chickasaw as a whole...snow.
Living in Mississippi, it is easy for one to become jaded to the local weather forecaster’s often empty threat of snow. We usually get a few flurries if that, except for the rare instances wherein we get snowed in for a few days. There really is no in between
So, you can imagine my surprise as I am on the road to Houlka and the first flurry hits my windshield. I had to rub my eyes to make sure I was seeing correctly. Could it be? Is it really snowing? The answer was, yes.
Snow fell intermittently for hours on Tuesday, and I wondered, is this the end of the world. I had always heard that weird things would happen during the end times. However, it was, in fact, just a forecaster’s threat coming true. I wonder, are they sometimes just as surprised as we are when they are right. They seem to be wrong more often than not. Perhaps Mississippi just hates meteorologists. Its truly one of life’s great mysteries.
But as I watched the snow, and practiced my photography too, I pondered several philosophical thoughts that I won’t bother delving into here. Isn’t it funny how that works? Something as trivial as a few snow flurries can bring about some inner peace or sudden realization.
I also relished it because it could be the last snow I see for 15 years. But who knows, we could see some tomorrow...welcome to the Magnolia State.