THORN – A fire in the Watkins Wholesale Furniture building in Thorn triggered a multi-department response last week.
“We were dispatched to County Road 20 for a structure fire on February 14 at 4:05 p.m.,” said County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship, who was among those on scene. “Five fire departments responded, Thorn, Houston, Rhodes Chapel, Houlka and Vardaman.”
The fire was the result of outdoor burning, which had been a plague upon the county fire departments in the last few weeks.
“A gentleman was living in a small portion of the building and had came outside and was burning some debris, just a small little bit that he was burning, and it just took off and went straight toward the building. He said he heard a 'woosh' sound and that's when it went in the building. It burned approximately half of the building.”
According to Blankenship, the county departments had approximately a combined 30 grass fires in the span of a week or so, due to the incredibly dry and windy conditions.
The building in question was a multi-use building according to Blankenship.
“There was furniture stored in the back side, and to the best of my knowledge, I don't think fire got to that part, of course smoke did, smoke was throughout the building, but I don't think the fire got to the part where the furniture was stored. There was actually two tanker trucks for Thorn Fire Department stored in part of the building, and we were able to drive those out. It was a multi-use building.”
However, thanks to the diligent work of those involved, they were able to save a portion of the building.
“I appreciate everybody's hard work and help. The way the building was built helped us to save approximately half of it. Everybody worked hard and we had a lot of support to help control it.”
There were no injuries during the blaze, and the fire was marked under control at 5:34 p.m.
Houston cleared the scene at 6:14 p.m., and Thorn, which the fire was in their district, so they were the initial responders, cleared the scene at 6:33 p.m.