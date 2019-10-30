HOUSTON – Houston CTE Center is pleased to recognize students for earning 3 different certifications for the 2018-2019 academic year. Through the intensive certification program, these students have shown mastery of the knowledge needed for entrance into their respective career field of interest in various Career and Technical Education (CTE) subject areas. This promotes a successful transition to postsecondary education and/or the workforce.
Developed and issued by industry-leading companies and organizations such as Elanco and Southwest Airlines, and tested for on the iCEV platform, the certifications enhance student résumés and help them stand out to prospective colleges and employers. The certifications reflect the needs of real-world career expectations, boost employability and allow employers to identify and connect with qualified applicants. To earn the certification, each student passed a rigorous exam based on weighted industry-valued and industry-accepted standards.
“Industry Certifications are becoming an important part of students’ education and their future. Certifications help boost a student’s resume and allow them to have a competitive advantage in their chosen industry” stated Karen Cook, HCTC Agriculture Teacher.
Certification earners include:
Shelby Abrams – Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification
Jayeanna Coleman – Elanco Fundamentals of Animal Science
MacKenzie Criddle – Elanco Veterinary Medical Applications Certification
MacKenzie Criddle – Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification
Cannan Edwards – Elanco Fundamentals of Animal Science
Zavian Ford – Elanco Fundamentals of Animal Science
Jacorey Golden – Elanco Fundamentals of Animal Science
“Our goal in offering certification testing on the iCEV platform was to provide students with validation of the specialized skills they have developed and knowledge-base they’ve built,” said Dusty Moore, President, iCEV. “The certifications are meant to have an immediate positive impact on students as they plan for their future after high school, whether that is attending college or joining the workforce. On behalf of CEV Multimedia and our industry partners, we congratulate all students at Houston CTE Center for this tremendous accomplishment and wish them the best as they pursue their career goals.”
About Houston CTE Center
The Houston CTE Center provides equal opportunity to all students in its programs and activities. Students can learn various career and leadership skills in the seven programs offered at Houston CTE Center. Programs include Agriculture (Agribusiness, Animal Science, Concepts of Ag, Environmental Science, and Plant Science), Business Fundamentals & Marketing, Culinary Arts, Electrician/Construction, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Teacher Academy. In addition, these programs offer various leadership organizations, such as FFA, DECA, Skills USA, and Educator’s Rising, where students can utilize their skills learned in the classroom to put into real-world applications of career and leadership development events.