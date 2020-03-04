HOUSTON • The eight graders at Houston Middle School held their annual Career Expo on Friday, Feb. 21.
Students put in the work leading up to the event, researching their careers and designing a display for their booths.
Hannah Watson, the STEM teacher for the middle school oversees the student aspect of the project.
“Students select one of 16 career clusters that they are interested in,” said Watson. “We try to space them out so that there are about two or three groups for each career cluster. With their group members, students are then to choose a career within that career cluster.”
The students then spend the next few weeks researching their careers and preparing their presentations.
“Students spend approximately two weeks in STEM class researching careers, designing boards and displays and practicing their presentations to parents and other students,” she said.
On the day of, the event, students set up in the middle school gym, and dress according to their careers. First through third grade students from the lower elementary come through, touring the different displays and listening to the eighth graders explain their careers
The expo is one of many programs that the district puts on to encourage graduation.
“Our goal at Houston School District is that every student graduates high school and is college or career ready,” said Graduation Coach Crystel Ellison. “Students research the education and training needed for their career expo choices, reinforcing the importance of graduating high school. In addition, students learn what skills and abilities are needed for particular occupations, which may help narrow down the career or college major they want to pursue or even which high school elective courses they want to take.”
All of this is to say that students put in time and effort to learn exactly what it takes to achieve the job that they want. This is to encourage them to start now rather than later preparing for that career, or at least thinking about what they want to do.
“Again, by making that connection that education is their ticket to a dream job, or a particular lifestyle or income level, we reinforce the importance of education , completing high school and being college or career ready,” she added.
The expo is a part of Graduation Awareness Month, and it seeks to promote the importance of education and of course encourage graduation. This is in order to attempt to raise graduation rates, which Houston has successfully done over the course of approximately four years. They have achieved an 89% graduation rate.
“Seeing these middle-schoolers make the connection between their education and future careers and then sharing that enthusiasm with these elementary students lets me know that our efforts are making a difference and we are one step closer to reaching our graduation goals,” said Ellison.