HOUSTON -- Fire destroyed a Houston home before dawn Sunday, Oct. 6. No one was home, and there were no injuries, firefighters said this week.
Houston firefighters dispatched about 3:21 a.m. to the residence at 115 Park Street found the house fully involved. Fire had vented through the bedroom windows and the metal roof of the single story brick veneer structure, according to Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship. The homeowner’s name was not disclosed.
Rhodes Chapel and Thorn volunteer firefighters also sent men to help fight the fire.
Firefighters made an offensive attack -- entering the flaming structure -- but were finally forced to pull out after multiple efforts and continued the defensive attack, fighting the blaze from the outside.
They saved two vehicles just outside the carport from being destroyed by fire, and also protected nearby homes in the neighborhood from catching fire. No pets were injured.
The cause and point of origin of the fire are undetermined, the fire chief said.
No firefighters were injured by the blaze, but one was stung by a wasp while fighting the fire.
Firefighters secured the scene about 6:42 a.m.
“I want to thank all the firefighters who responded for their hard work," Chief Blankenship said.