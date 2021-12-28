HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen were approached recently and asked to consider a change to the alcohol ordinance that would allow for Sunday sales in both stores and restaurants, as well as amending the hours of sale for the whole week.
Jonathan McDaniel, the owner of Cocktailz and Classics Beer Store, was the one who approached them.
“What we are requesting is on premise consumption be allowed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until midnight, and Sunday 12:30 p.m. until midnight for beer only” said McDaniel. “This is only for on premise license holders, that's your restaurants, things like that. The off premise, which is convenience stores, gas stations, my store, things of that nature, be allowed to sell Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., which that's what's already in affect, we're not wanting to change or add hours to the sell of beer and liquor in convenience stores. Basically what I'm saying is, I don't feel comfortable with my workers being in a convenience store until midnight. I'd rather for them to be shut down at 10:30 and be out of there. Basically all we're doing on off premise is Sunday sales, pick up at 12:30 p.m. and then end at 10:30 p.m. and that is for beer only. Sunday sales for liquor would only be on premise and that has to be approved through the state for on site consumption. You could not sell mixed drinks or anything like that on Sunday unless you have the approval of the state.”
He said that they are constantly receiving requests for extended hours of sales, and they decided it was time to come before the board.
“We requested this meeting today to request additional hours for alcohol sales within our city. What we as a business have listened to is the constant need for an extended time frame for alcohol sales within businesses that sell for on site consumption and for Sunday sales to occur within our city. This is what our city wants, this is what the people of this city want. With me saying that, we deal with so many people through the public each and every day throughout the week, well over half that come into the stores, they all keep requesting us to do it. Local businesses are losing thousands of dollars and possibly thousands of customers simply because of no Sunday sales. On site consumption is limited to 10:00, and it's not just the sale of alcohol that so many are losing out on through sales. Many people do their shopping on Sundays, most of the people who drink will, instead of shopping locally, decide to shop out of town simply because of one thing, the access to pick up alcohol. That means grocery stores and other businesses that depend on those people are suffering.”
Alderman at Large said that he was conflicted on the matter.
“I think that we should normalize some of this stuff, but at the same time, I don't want to rub it in the face of the 25 percent that voted against [alcohol]. I'm sitting here thinking, well, if No Way Jose is going to sell beer on Sunday, where's everybody going to go after church to eat? But then on the flip side, I'm thinking, this is America, somebody's going to open up a restaurant for Sunday dinner that doesn't serve alcohol for that reason, and bring that crowd in. So, I'm trying to look at it all around.”
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones voiced her concerns about the move.
“We put the ordinance out there, and one of our colleagues, Frank [Thomas], he never was for it, and as he was saying, we don't want to rub it in their face, and I think as a person, the Sunday thing for the person that didn't want it at all, we should at least have that respect to not shove it in their face. They want to be open, selling on Sunday, next thing you know, they'll want to do something else.”
The board as a whole still had several questions pertaining to regulation and enforcement, and other things.
They voted to table it until a later date and discuss it further before making a decision.