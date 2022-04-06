HOUSTON – Sunday sales of beer and light wine has been a hot topic for the City of Houston for the past few months, and after it resurfaced at Tuesday night’s board meeting, the board voted 3-1 to move forward with the next step in amending the ordinance.
The issue, which was brought before the board by Jonathan McDaniel in December 2021, and failed to move forward during the February 2022 meeting, was once again brought forward by McDaniel.
“I am here tonight representing the citizens and business owners of the City of Houston, who want our ordinance amended to allow the sale of beer and light wine on Sundays,” he said. “We are proposing that convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants be allowed to sell beer and light wine from 12:30 p.m. until regular shut off time.”
He gave the reasoning behind the request as well.
“We believe this is a huge step towards more economic development, city-wide revenue increases and an increase in jobs throughout Houston. To continue to grow our city, we must think of new and inventive ways to bring consumers into our city, Sunday sales are part of that. We are losing a massive amount of revenue and customers to other cities that already have Sunday sales in place. The influx of seasonal workers that once flourished within our city on Sundays, are now slowly drifting to other cities who have Sunday sales already in place, to do their shopping. Weekly social events, such as Mudslangers, bring in high amounts of customers on Saturday, but deters those same customers from our city on Sundays, because of the lack of alcohol sales. I am sure that many of you already know that Pittsboro and Bruce just recently approved the sale of alcohol. Pittsboro alone has taken away tens of thousands of dollars from our economy, and hundreds of customers that spent their money right here in Houston, and that’s just on alcohol alone, not to mention the amount of money they spent elsewhere while in our city. This amending will allow us to regain an overall majority of those customers back, by offering what those cities do not, Sunday sales. I am asking everyone please set aside their personal preferences and differences for once and please think about the economic growth and development of Houston. I love our city, and that’s a fact, this is my hometown, and I can’t express that enough, how much I love our city, and I want to see it grow and flourish even more, and for it to be allowed to attract new people, with new ideas, that will only stimulate our city even more. Our city has many tools and opportunities placed within its grasp to allow us to further succeed in business and economic development. Do we ignore our city’s potential growth? Do we set aside what the overall majority clearly wants? Do we keep everything just like it is because only a few resists change, or do we take ahold of the opportunities and economic developments that have been bestowed upon us, and work together to increase our city on all fronts and start moving Houston forward?”
There were some in the crowd against the proposal, and they voiced their opposition.
“I just want to say, I love [McDaniel] and I love Houston, I love all of y’all, I just am against it because I see alcohol from a different perspective,” said Randy Rinehart, pastor of Parkway Baptist Church. “I see the destruction it brings. I see the problems it causes. I am against anything that increases the sale and consumption of alcohol in the City of Houston, and I love Houston. There are some who are against it and some who are for it, and y’all represent all of us, but there was a reason why it wasn’t in your original ordinance, there was a reason why.”
Others argued that people could simply purchase their alcohol on Saturday instead of allowing it to be sold on Sunday.
While those for the move argued that the money it would potentially bring in justified the amendment.
Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney made a motion to move forward with the process of amending the of ordinance to allow for the sale of beer and light wine on Sundays at convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants.
Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan seconded the motion.
McKinney, Callahan and Alderman At Large Barry Springer voted in favor of the motion, and Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones voted against it.
Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster recused himself during voting due to a conflict of interests.
The motion carried 3-1.
The next step involves advertising the potential change of an ordinance and then holding a public hearing.
Following that, the board may choose to either approve or reject the amendment at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
It was also noted that liquor can only be sold on Sunday with special permission from the State of Mississippi, and this amendment was only for beer and light wine.