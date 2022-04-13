I’ve been newspapering across four states for 47 years or so.
Over that time I’ve heard all kinds of stories, from sidesplitting funny to the blackest tragedies.
I thought you’d enjoy this “think and grin” special, which happened a long long time ago, in a galaxy…well, you know the rest of the phrase…
***
This story came from someone of impeccable character, who swears it is true.
Some years ago a superintendent drove his truck to a basketball game at his home high school. He parked it and went inside to oversee the game.
Superintendents are sometimes the first ones at a game, and sometimes the last to leave.
This was one of those superintendents, and this was one of those nights.
The game was played, finally ended. The superintendent speaks to everyone as they leave. "Hi, hello, how are you. I hope you’re doing fine."
Finally he is the last person on the property. He comes out into the deserted night. He walks toward the empty parking lot.
His truck is among all the vehicles that aren't there in the lot.
He is stunned. He looks as high and low as you can look in an empty parking lot.
They say theft is the most sincere form of flattery; he supposes someone must have really admired his truck.
The superintendent goes back inside the school building, calls the Highway Patrol, reports that his truck has been stolen.
Directly a patrolman comes out to the school. The officer fills out a report, sympathizes, says there is a lot of it going around nowadays, finishes up.
The patrolman offers the superintendent a ride back to the superintendent's house. Unhorsed, the superintendent takes him up on the offer.
As they pull in sight of the house, there, sitting on the property, is the superintendent's truck.
And if a truck could have laughed, that one would have been braying. Ever how many horsepower the truck had, all of those horses would have been giving him the, well, horselaugh.
Red-faced, the superintendent shoots out of the patrol car like a bat out of a searchlight. The shirt tail doesn't stick to his back as he hotfoots it into the house. Inside the house is his wife.
She doesn't understand why a patrolman has brought her husband home. She doesn't understand why her husband is so glad to see his truck.
Very soon, she fully and completely understands.
When the racket from her husband dies down, she explains that someone dropped her off at the game to borrow his truck. She picked it up, drove off, didn't tell him.
The superintendent explains the whole thing to the patrolman.
The patrolman is about to drive off. He tells the superintendent, who's hot enough to fry an egg on his forehead, that there's nothing to be embarrassed about.
This sworn officer of the law, of course, is lying. The superintendent knows he is lying.
What's more, the officer knows the superintendent knows he is lying.
The truth of the matter is that there's plenty to be embarrassed about, and the patrolman will soon make sure there will be more.
Another truth of the matter is that the officer can't wait to get out of there, to begin spreading his tale.
The superintendent knows both these truths. The officer undoubtedly knows the superintendent knows.
The only thing which could delay this officer from telling this tale as soon as possible is an ax murder, committed in the officer's sight.
In the officer's mind, he is already polishing this tale to tell every lawman he will see for coffee this week. He will tell his wife, which will put the story on the powdervine.
Soon the whole county will know, and the story will draw good-hearted laughter the way good tales told on prominent people always do.
The superintendent knows all this, knows he has created a legacy of laughter which may well outlive him.
Soon, he will laugh about it too. He knows if you can laugh, you can last.
But he's not laughing yet.
Staring at his wife, he tells the officer: "Don't leave yet. You may have to investigate a homicide."
My source swears the superintendent wasn't smiling when he spoke...