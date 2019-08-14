HOULKA – Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Chickasaw County School District School Board heard good news about the Building 200 renovation project.
That news, in a nutshell: the project is substantially complete – except for some minor work – and students, faculty and staff have been using the facility since the first day of school Monday, Aug. 5.
Board trustees heard an update on the renovation project from architect Rud Robison. He told trustees the work is virtually complete as of Aug. 1, and only a few minor items remain to be completed.
That work is expected to be done “in the next couple of weeks or so,” according to Superintendent Betsy Collums, who termed the renovations “a very successful project.”
After the update, trustees approved the substantially complete certificate for Building 200 renovation project as of Aug. 1, 2019.
Building 200 houses the cafeteria, some classrooms, the library, and several offices.
The main scope of the project, started earlier this year, is to renovate windows and install a new heating and air-conditioning system, Dr. Collums said.
The board also recently approved five alternates to the project listed in bid specifications.
The total cost of the work, including all five alternates, will be about $640,000, according to a copy of the bid. The money will come from on-hand funds, Dr. Collums said.
Those improvements include, by alternate:
- Alternate #1: Dry storage building, sidewalks, aluminum canopies and lighting.
- Alternate #2: New aluminum canopy and lighting for the sidewalk to Reed Avenue.
- Alternate #3: Repairs and improvements to the west end of Building 200.
- Alternate #4: Aluminum canopy and lighting at the existing cafeteria covering the existing south sidewalk to the east exit door of the cafeteria.
- Alternate #5: New freezer and new cooler.
After hearing the update, trustees approved the second payment of $353,472.80 to CIG for the renovation of Building 200.
In other action during the meeting, trustees:
--Approved Gregory Haynes and Ramona Smith as substitute teachers for the 2019 -20 school year.
--Approved the after-school tutorial program to begin on Aug. 26 to meet on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 until 5 p.m. and the following teachers to work at the rate of $25 per hour: Brigit Burt, Trista Eaton, Nicole Collums, Angela Coggin, Angie Halford, Michelle Huffman, Michelle Moody, Valerie Naugle, Carol Warren, and Kristen Woodard.
--Approved Mr. Mounce’s recommendation for Christine Burgess to work in the afterschool tutorial program at $25 per hour.
--Approved bus routes and turnarounds for the 2019-20 school year.
--Approved travel reimbursement for Mrs. Phillips to take deposits to bank.
--Approved a contract with Lisa Wester for services as psychometrist for the 2019-20 school year.
--Accept the following transfers to CCSD for the 2019-20 school year: Natalie Burcham from New Albany School District; Dakota Allen Stump and Roeuhn Nicole Stump from Houston School District.
--Approved donations of school supplies from United Way and the Maurice Langston family.
--Approved the following consent agenda items: Minutes from June 27 board meeting, minutes from July 22 board meeting, payment of claims, Financial statements, budget amendments, out of district travel, and fundraisers as follows: CLUE – Stanford – Boo Bags – (Oct. 18 – 31) and Valentine Bags – (Feb. 1 – 14), Junior Class– B. Burt – (Sept. 3 – 13)
--Approve sole source letters for Renaissance and ELS.
--Recessed until the board’s normal Sept. 3 meeting date.