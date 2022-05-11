I participate in a few groups based on service and advocacy. Sometimes I lead meetings during certain events. Without fail, a guy who is a high-ranking leader from the Midwest sends me a text message every time I finish conducting a meeting. His texts say four words, "You are a superstar!"
Truthfully speaking, these texts do make me smile. However, I know not to get caught in the hype. Sometimes people mean well, but it is easy to let compliments fuel an artificial sense of celebrity status. After reading his texts, I turn the spotlight off of myself and use laser focus in being humble and fulfilling God's will.
People will serve batches of sweet and slick words to arrest our development and lease real estate in our minds. With ease, we sometimes respond as if others have the secret sauce necessary for us to be approved and relevant in man's eyes. At times we have to retrace our steps to see where we got stuck on the merry-go-round of being self-absorbed and distracted by the shiny lights. It is comforting and helpful to know there are exit ramps on the roads we travel.
On top of it all, it is critical to pray and ask God to surround us with people possessing a heaven-bound mindset. Having prudence to navigate relationships and surround ourselves with those who pattern their lives after people who have been great examples is rewarding. The connection of being a member of an ensemble and not a solo act can be instrumental in helping us stay balanced, level-headed and discerning. The intentional work and presence of these necessary relationships should be supporting in us becoming our best version.
My life has been truly blessed by the timeless song "To God Be The Glory" by the late Andre Crouch. The beautifully written lyrics declare, "How can I say thanks for the things you have done for me? Things so undeserved, Yet you give to prove your love for me. The voices of a million angels could not express my gratitude. All that I am and ever hope to be, I owe it all to Thee."
The bridge of this song announces, "Just let me live my life; let it be pleasing, Lord, to Thee. Should I gain any praise, Let it go to Calvary." The realization that our existence here on Earth is bigger than us and is for the service of God assists us in staying centered and understanding our purpose. In addition, being a light in this world will help point people towards the Bright and Morning Star and giver of our talents and life.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.