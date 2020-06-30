HOUSTON – Chickasaw County District 5 Supervisor James Russell “Wolfie” King passed away at his home on Tuesday June 30.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors issued an official statement on Tuesday evening.
“The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors regret to announce the passing of District 5 Supervisor Russell 'Wolfie' King on the morning of June 30, 2020. Please keep his family and Chickasaw County in your prayers.”
King, 73, was in his third term as District 5 Supervisor, and was sitting Vice President of the Board for the current term.
A private service will be held for King on Thursday, July 2. Due to concerns about COVID-19, there will be no public visitation.