OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors held their first monthly meeting in Okolona Monday, Oct. 7. All board members were present.
Supervisors:
– Opened with a prayer by Dist. 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks.
– Accepted donations made to the DARE fund in honor of Deputy Jeremy Voyles. The donations totaled $1,010.
– Approved the September meetings minutes.
– Heard Sheriff James Meyers tell the board that the current numbers at the jail were 310.
– Declared a Crown Victoria from the Sheriff’s Department fleet surplus so as to be auctioned off.
– Approved a contract employing Dalton Christian as auctioneer.
– Approved meal log for the jail.
– EMA Director Linda Griffin reported on the FEMA projects for the county, both complete and incomplete. She also informed the board that EMA was reimbursed in the amount of $1,570 for the radio they purchased.
– Approved Griffin’s request for acceptance of a generator grant for the City of Okolona in the amount of $21,839. It is a 75-25 grant, meaning that Okolona will pay 25%. The grant request had been out since 2017, and it was finally approved and returned to the county.
– Approved the donation of an ambulance bus that the county held possession of to another county that would benefit from it. Griffin said it would be better served somewhere else, and that the county had access to safer, more efficient forms of transportation should the need to evacuate nursing homes ever arise.
– Heard TRC’s report on various development projects.
– TRC also requested that the board help with identifying projects so as to create a legislative agenda. This is what they will present to the legislature to secure funding for the county.
– Heard a report from Tax Collector/Assessor, Sue Ard.
– Approved an increase in the real tax roll.
– Approved a quote for $4,636.60 from Conditioned Air out of Tupelo to work on the heating unit in the Tax Collector’s office to repair it before the winter. They will be repairing the existing system rather than installing a new one. Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan said that this is the only option the county had; all others had been exhausted.
– Accepted re-cap from Department of Revenue on real and personal rolls.
– Accepted letter from Department of Revenue approving application of certification.
– Heard from County Engineer Carrson Neal, who informed the board he was looking into a USDA grant for Davis Lake Road.
– Heard a report from County Road Manager Doug Winters.
– Approved moving two employees to full time for the Road Department.
– Approved the quote for $683.48 from Nabors Do It Best for supplies only to complete the painting and counter tops at the health department.
– County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. presented the board with the summary of receipts and expenditures through the end of August. He said that they were about what was expected.
– Renewed a $3,000 contract with Chickasaw County Agri Center.
– Heard that Ward Cooper wishes to be a member of the Agri Center board.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved inventory roster for the new year.
– Approved travel for election commissioners.
– Approved travel for new term orientation.
– Approved a local cooperation agreement with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for Long Creek.
– Approved a local cooperation agreement with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for Houlka Creek.
– Approved a local cooperation agreement with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for an unnamed creek on County Road 159.
– Approved transfer of Clarksdale funds.
– Approved Chancery Clerk Association dues and registration for 2019-2020.
– Approved claims.
– Approved giving the right of way on County Road 237 to the City of Okolona Electric Department and East Chickasaw Water.
Adjourned until the next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22.