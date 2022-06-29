Pictured is the new Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home Board of Trustees with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors. From left, front, Brenda Wise, Margaret Futral, Nola Colburn, Wanda Sweeney, Louise Cole; back, Quentin Snow, Terry Gates, Anderson McFarland, Russell Brooks and A.L. Adair. Not pictured, Bill Blissard and Joe Ellis.
OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors appointed a new board of trustees for the Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona.
The newly appointed board members appeared before the board last week.
This move is one that was necessary for the county to make sure they are in compliance with the law.
“The last board had served for many years, and no one had rolled off, so it’s time we correct that and come into compliance with the law, so we appointed a new board,” said District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks.
Each supervisor received at least one appointment, with some getting two.
“The supervisor of Chickasaw County District 1 shall have one to serve for one year. Now I know you all are wondering why one year, it is because the previous board that was appointed, something happened along the way, and no one was being reappointed or rolling off the board.”
District 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland appointed Quentin Snow.
“Supervisor of Chickasaw County District 2 shall have one appointment to serve a term of two years.”
District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard appointed Joe Ellis.
“The supervisor of Chickasaw County District 3 shall have two appointments, because he is within the city limits of Okolona, one appointment shall serve a term of three years, and one appointment shall serve a term of four years.”
Brooks’ two appointments were Wanda Sweeney (3 years) and Louise Cole (4 years).
“The supervisor of District 4 shall have two appointments. One appointment shall serve a term of four years, and one appointment to serve a term of five years.”
District 4 Supervisor A.L. Adiar appointed Terry Gates (4 years) and Brenda Wise (5 years).
“The supervisor of Chickasaw County District 5 shall have one appointment to serve a term of five years.”
District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral appointed Nola Colburn.
The appointments will take affect on July 1, and they will work to find a meeting time that works for every member.
The county will also present them with a set of bylaws that they ask them to consider adopting, but that will be done at a later date.