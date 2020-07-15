HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their first monthly meeting on Monday, July 6 at the Courthouse in Houston.
Among the business conducted was appointing a new Vice-President of the Board to fill the position vacated by James Russell “Wolfie” King, who passed away at the end of June. King was serving his third term, and as mentioned was the sitting Vice-President.
District 1 Anderson McFarland made the motion to appoint District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard to the position. District 4 Supervisor Tome Bowens seconded the motion. The board voted unanimously to name Blissard VP.
The board also began with a moment of silence in honor of King.
This marked the board's first scheduled meeting since his passing, the only other meeting being a special called meeting on July 1 to discuss closing the courthouse for his funeral.
Once the moment of silence had concluded, the board proceeded with business.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the minutes for June.
– Approved a resolution in honor of James Russell “Wolfie” King.
– Approved purchasing an ad in the Chickasaw Journal's County Magazine.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who informed them that the jail was currently at 300, with 10 more inmates expected at any time.
– Heard an update on the regional jail bill that would raise the per diem for inmates at Regional Jails. It passed, and was waiting on the Governor's signature.
– Approved an interlocal agreement with North Mississippi Narcotics.
– Approved meal log.
– Added a local emergency proclamation, good for 30 days, to the minutes for the July 1 flooding in Okolona.
– Heard an update about the state-provided masks left, and how they were going to try to distribute them to the schools.
– Accepted Governor's Executive Order 1500.
– Accepted Governor's Executive Order 1501.
Accepted Governor's Executive Order 1502.
– Accepted the real and personal edit rolls.
– Approved tax rolls, equalizing July board order.
– Approved using inmate labor to fix the roof at the county office in Van Vleet.
– Approved a pay request for the County Road 417 project.
– Approved promoting Lonnie Eaton to Foreman.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Accepted audit of financial statements for Shearer-Richardson Nursing home.
– Approved a contract with Mississippi State University for the Firewise Educational Program.
– Approved a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for creek clean out in Okolona.
– Approved Amy Anderson for ICC Board.
– Spread a letter for the extension of burnsites on the minutes.
– Set the special election for District 5 Supervisor for Nov. 3.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved transfer of funds from Clarksdale.
– Took the request for a PA System for Justice Court under consideration.
– Approved placing the garbage bill payment information in the Chickasaw Journal, Okolona Messenger, WTVA and WCBI.
– Approved hiring Rickey Denton as Special Projects Coordinator to subsidize his pay at $5.50 per hour effective July 1.
– Passed a resolution in support of Shannon gas line by a vote of 3-1. With District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks, McFarland and Bowens voting yes, and Blissard voting no.
– Recessed until July 14 at 10 a.m. in Houston.