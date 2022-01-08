HOUSTON – The first board meeting of the new year means the election of the Board of Supervisors President and Vice President of the Board.
Current Board President, Russell Brooks said a few words before the vote.
“A couple of years ago, we had some incidents in our board that caused us to have a president for two terms,” he said. “This last term was in 2020 when we first came back, Covid came along and disrupted the president being in office, and we allowed the president to serve another term because their term in office was disrupted by something beyond their control. I've been thinking about this thing. I fought to rotate the terms years ago, and it would be against my and against my morals and my principals for me to sit here and continue to serve as president for four years when I fought many years ago to rotate them. The only reason I decided to serves the last term was because my term was interrupted by Covid, so at this time, I am going to make a motion that we move Bill Blissard up to being President of the Board, and we will elect Vice President.”
District 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.
Once Blissard took the position, it now came time to elect a VP.
District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral made the motion to elect McFarland as the VP, and the motion carried.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the December minutes.
– Received bids on the county depository, however, had to reject the bids and re-advertise.
– Approved the Okolona Messenger's bid for legal publications.
– Approved the list of statutory appointments and salaries.
– Heard from Debra Simmons with the Chickasaw Animal Shelter.
– Approved the vehicle take home list.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said that the numbers at the jail were currently 281, but were expected to go up in the coming weeks.
– Approved travel for Adam Tunnell to Jackson for 911 training.
– Approved the meal log.
– Approved a reduction in the real roll.
– Approved the 90 day solid waste delinquent list.
– Approved an increase in the real roll.
– Approved a reduction in the real roll.
– Approved the mobile home roll.
– Approved paying the Fire Chiefs' Association dues for the seven county fire chiefs, there are technically eight, however, one has a lifetime membership.
– Heard from the county engineer.
– Approved the return of $71,976.72 of unused funds from ERBR- STPBR-0812-(11)BO, to the state.
– Accepted the monthly road report.
– Approved the culvert requests.
– Approved the updated employee requisition list.
– Heard from County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.
– Approved the monthly solid waste adjustments.
– Approved agreement for preservation of records with the Chancery Clerk's Office.
– Approved fees provided by statute for Chancery Clerk.
– Approved the mileage reimbursement rate of $0.58.5 per mile.
– Approved a transfer of funds from Clarksdale.
– Declared the seat of Justice Court 2nd District Judge vacant.
– Declared the seat of District 4 Supervisor vacant.
– Approved the claims for payment.
– Added Bridge number 105, which is beside the Upper Elementary School in Houston, to the work list for the remaining LSBP funds.
– Recessed until Jan. 18.